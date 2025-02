Merz EU ally in Brussels speaks out on climate ahead of German election

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Germany's climate policy objectives would not change radically under a centre-right government led by CDU frontrunner Friedrich Merz, although he is still noncommittal on the country's coal exit, according to German MEP Peter Liese, a veteran centre-right lawmaker in the European Parliament.