California diesel, gasoline sales and emissions dwindle in November
Published 02:10 on February 22, 2025 / Last updated at 02:10 on February 22, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US
California diesel consumption in November fell to the second lowest level thus far in 2024, while gasoline volumes dropped month-over-month (MoM) even as retail gas prices continued to decline, state data published this week showed.
California diesel consumption in November fell to the second lowest level thus far in 2024, while gasoline volumes dropped month-over-month (MoM) even as retail gas prices continued to decline, state data published this week showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.