Para takes step forward in J-REDD+ deal with receipt of FPIC plans
Published 22:45 on February 21, 2025 / Last updated at 22:45 on February 21, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The state of Para in Brazil has progressed in its plans to deliver on a $180 million jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD) deal, receiving plans from Indigenous peoples and traditional communities on securing ‘free, prior, and informed consent’ (FPIC) after protracted controversy over FPIC.
