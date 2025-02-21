Americas > California lawmakers propose committee to review ACF exemption decisions

California lawmakers propose committee to review ACF exemption decisions

Published 21:19 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:19 on February 21, 2025  / /  Americas, US

California senators have introduced a bill to create a committee that would review appeals from entities denied exemptions or time extensions from the state's Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) requirements.
