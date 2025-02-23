BRIEFING: California’s ETS reauthorisation hinges on predictable carbon price outcomes, not cutting emissions -panellists
Published 08:48 on February 23, 2025 / Last updated at 08:48 on February 23, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, US
Clarifying goals for disbursing California’s cap-and-trade auction funds, mitigating impacts of higher allowance prices, and addressing affordability concerns were strategies to secure legislative reauthorisation and programme extension post 2030 rather than focusing on an emissions cap, panellists discussed on a webinar Thursday.
