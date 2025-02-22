BRIEFING: Oregon considers delay to select 2025 clean truck rules
Published 00:01 on February 22, 2025 / Last updated at 00:01 on February 22, 2025 / Allison Gacad and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Oregon regulators discussed a delay in mandating nitrogen oxide (NOx) reductions for heavy-duty vehicles in its first of three rulemaking advisory committee meetings hosted by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Friday.
Oregon regulators discussed a delay in mandating nitrogen oxide (NOx) reductions for heavy-duty vehicles in its first of three rulemaking advisory committee meetings hosted by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.