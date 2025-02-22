Americas > BRIEFING: Oregon considers delay to select 2025 clean truck rules

BRIEFING: Oregon considers delay to select 2025 clean truck rules

Published 00:01 on February 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:01 on February 22, 2025  / and /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Oregon regulators discussed a delay in mandating nitrogen oxide (NOx) reductions for heavy-duty vehicles in its first of three rulemaking advisory committee meetings hosted by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Friday.
Oregon regulators discussed a delay in mandating nitrogen oxide (NOx) reductions for heavy-duty vehicles in its first of three rulemaking advisory committee meetings hosted by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.