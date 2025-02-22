BRIEFING: Oregon considers delay to select 2025 clean truck rules

Published 00:01 on February 22, 2025 / Last updated at 00:01 on February 22, 2025 / Allison Gacad and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Oregon regulators discussed a delay in mandating nitrogen oxide (NOx) reductions for heavy-duty vehicles in its first of three rulemaking advisory committee meetings hosted by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Friday.