CFTC: Investors boost CCA holdings again ahead of Q1 auction but pull back in RGGI, LCFS

Published 01:57 on February 22, 2025 / Last updated at 01:57 on February 22, 2025 / Joan Pinto, Bijeta Lamichhane and Chris Ward / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

Financial players continued to add to their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) leading up to the Q1 auction, but reduced their exposure in the RGGI and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) markets, according to latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released Friday.