US biochar asphalt company under threat after reporting $16 mln deficit
Published 18:17 on February 21, 2025 / Last updated at 18:17 on February 21, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US, Voluntary
A US biochar producer specialising in road construction and building materials signalled in a Q4 2024 filing that it is suffering recurring losses amounting to nearly $16 million that threaten its ability to continue operations.
A US biochar producer specialising in road construction and building materials signalled in a Q4 2024 filing that it is suffering recurring losses amounting to nearly $16 million that threaten its ability to continue operations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.