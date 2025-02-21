Americas > Earth observation data provider acquires forest analytics platform

Earth observation data provider acquires forest analytics platform

Published 15:45 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:45 on February 21, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Canada-headquartered provider of Earth observation data announced on Thursday it has acquired a wildfire and forest analytics platform to help clients improve environmental risk monitoring and management.
A Canada-headquartered provider of Earth observation data announced on Thursday it has acquired a wildfire and forest analytics platform to help clients improve environmental risk monitoring and management.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.