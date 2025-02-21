Americas > US appeals court agrees to pause lawsuits challenging EPA power plant rules

US appeals court agrees to pause lawsuits challenging EPA power plant rules

Published 16:02 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:02 on February 21, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A US appeals court agreed to the US EPA’s request to pause litigation around the agency’s controversial power plant standards set by the prior administration to allow the new agency time to review the case.
A US appeals court agreed to the US EPA’s request to pause litigation around the agency’s controversial power plant standards set by the prior administration to allow the new agency time to review the case.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.