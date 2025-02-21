EMEA > UK bank warns Scope 3 data is too vague to set targets

UK bank warns Scope 3 data is too vague to set targets

Published 15:21 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:35 on February 21, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

A major UK bank has warned Scope 3 emissions data is insufficient to include setting targets for companies it invests in, and added there was a risk of double counting.
A major UK bank has warned Scope 3 emissions data is insufficient to include setting targets for companies it invests in, and added there was a risk of double counting.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.