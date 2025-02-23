CO2 emissions from war in Ukraine surpass 200 mln tonnes, finds report
Published 23:01 on February 23, 2025 / Last updated at 14:37 on February 21, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has generated nearly 230 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022 – equivalent to the annual emissions of Austria, Hungary, Czechia, and Slovakia combined – according to a report published Monday.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has generated nearly 230 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022 – equivalent to the annual emissions of Austria, Hungary, Czechia, and Slovakia combined – according to a report published Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.