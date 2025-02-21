INTERVIEW: Reintroducing soil fungal biodiversity can drive 30% biomass gain in reforestation projects
Published 14:40 on February 21, 2025 / Last updated at 14:40 on February 21, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A biotech company has demonstrated an average 30% gain in biomass of reforestation projects in the southeastern US by reintroducing soil fungal biodiversity, which it says can accelerate tree growth and carbon removal.
A biotech company has demonstrated an average 30% gain in biomass of reforestation projects in the southeastern US by reintroducing soil fungal biodiversity, which it says can accelerate tree growth and carbon removal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.