BRIEFING: Groups refuse to budge on CO2 levy for shipping at IMO climate talks
Published 13:25 on February 21, 2025 / Last updated at 13:25 on February 21, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Shipping
There was little sign of a rapprochement between the countries supporting a greenhouse gas (GHG) levy for the shipping sector and those opposing such a measure during talks at the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) this week, with all eyes now on an crucial April meeting.
There was little sign of a rapprochement between the countries supporting a greenhouse gas (GHG) levy for the shipping sector and those opposing such a measure during talks at the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) this week, with all eyes now on an crucial April meeting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.