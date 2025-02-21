UK govt consults on ways to improve subsidy scheme to speed up clean energy rollout
Published 12:52 on February 21, 2025 / Last updated at 12:52 on February 21, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS
The UK government has launched a consultation on ways to improve the country's flagship contracts for difference (CfD) subsidy scheme, including the potential relaxation of planning consent for offshore wind, in a bid to accelerate clean energy rollout.
The UK government has launched a consultation on ways to improve the country's flagship contracts for difference (CfD) subsidy scheme, including the potential relaxation of planning consent for offshore wind, in a bid to accelerate clean energy rollout.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.