EMEA > UK govt consults on ways to improve subsidy scheme to speed up clean energy rollout

UK govt consults on ways to improve subsidy scheme to speed up clean energy rollout

Published 12:52 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:52 on February 21, 2025  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

The UK government has launched a consultation on ways to improve the country's flagship contracts for difference (CfD) subsidy scheme, including the potential relaxation of planning consent for offshore wind, in a bid to accelerate clean energy rollout.
The UK government has launched a consultation on ways to improve the country's flagship contracts for difference (CfD) subsidy scheme, including the potential relaxation of planning consent for offshore wind, in a bid to accelerate clean energy rollout.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.