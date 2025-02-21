Asia Pacific > Singapore Article 6 tender attracts offers worth nearly $1 bln

Singapore Article 6 tender attracts offers worth nearly $1 bln

Published 10:43 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:43 on February 21, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6

Singapore’s government has closed its request for proposal (RFP) to procure high-quality, correspondingly adjusted carbon credits derived from nature-based solutions (NbS), attracting offers from 17 suppliers, including major global traders and carbon project developers.
