Green Climate Fund board approves over $680 mln for 11 projects globally
Published 09:30 on February 21, 2025 / Last updated at 09:30 on February 21, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central
The board of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) this week approved some $687 million for investment in 11 projects across 42 countries that are expected to mitigate 45.3 million tonnes of CO2e, it said Friday.
