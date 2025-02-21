EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:15 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:15 on February 21, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices headed into the weekend with a technical bounce after nearing key levels on Thursday, posting a 2% gain by midday as traders covered short positions after the steep decline over the last few days, while UKAs made a modest recovery after having earlier lost as much as 17% since last Friday.
European carbon allowance prices headed into the weekend with a technical bounce after nearing key levels on Thursday, posting a 2% gain by midday as traders covered short positions after the steep decline over the last few days, while UKAs made a modest recovery after having earlier lost as much as 17% since last Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.