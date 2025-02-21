Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:15 on February 21, 2025 / Last updated at 12:15 on February 21, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices headed into the weekend with a technical bounce after nearing key levels on Thursday, posting a 2% gain by midday as traders covered short positions after the steep decline over the last few days, while UKAs made a modest recovery after having earlier lost as much as 17% since last Friday.