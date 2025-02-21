ANALYSIS: Could energy protectionism and technical capacity hamper Indonesia’s great CCS hopes?

Published 08:54 on February 21, 2025 / Last updated at 08:54 on February 21, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC

A major energy firm pressing go on a combined LNG and carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Indonesia has boosted confidence in the country's hope to become a regional CO2 storage hub, but the new government's protectionist rhetoric around energy could stymie much-needed international investment and expertise in the space.