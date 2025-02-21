Asia Pacific > Long wait for Australian methane emissions reporting fix

Long wait for Australian methane emissions reporting fix

Published 07:47 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:47 on February 21, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The emissions reporting issues underlying the generation of Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs) will likely remain unresolved for some time, with an expert panel not due to finalise their work until June 2027, according to a terms of reference published Friday.
