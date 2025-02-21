Americas > California looks to regulate fashion industry’s Scope 1-3 emissions

California looks to regulate fashion industry’s Scope 1-3 emissions

Published 15:07 on February 21, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:07 on February 21, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A California assemblymember has introduced legislation aimed at regulating the environmental practices of fashion sellers in the state, requiring companies to implement comprehensive environmental due diligence.
A California assemblymember has introduced legislation aimed at regulating the environmental practices of fashion sellers in the state, requiring companies to implement comprehensive environmental due diligence.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.