Americas > US CO2 conversion firm raises $83 mln in expanded Series C round

US CO2 conversion firm raises $83 mln in expanded Series C round

Published 23:52 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:52 on February 19, 2025  / /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, US, Voluntary

A US-based CO2 utilisation firm announced another $83 million in an additional Series C funding on Tuesday for a pilot installation.
A US-based CO2 utilisation firm announced another $83 million in an additional Series C funding on Tuesday for a pilot installation.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.