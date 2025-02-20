Americas > BRIEFING: Proposed changes to Washington ETS could jeopardise near-term climate goals, agency says

BRIEFING: Proposed changes to Washington ETS could jeopardise near-term climate goals, agency says

Published 00:34 on February 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:34 on February 20, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

Newly proposed changes to Washington’s cap-and-invest programme that would increase near-term GHG allowances to make compliance easier may jeopardise the state’s 2030 and 2040 climate goals, legislators heard at a hearing, but stakeholders warned of affordability concerns.
Newly proposed changes to Washington’s cap-and-invest programme that would increase near-term GHG allowances to make compliance easier may jeopardise the state’s 2030 and 2040 climate goals, legislators heard at a hearing, but stakeholders warned of affordability concerns.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.