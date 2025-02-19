INTERVIEW: ACCU futures interest grows despite slow start, CME executive says
Published 01:56 on February 19, 2025 / Last updated at 01:56 on February 19, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Behind-the-scenes work is underway by entities looking to use futures contracts in Australia’s carbon market as demand is expected to grow, despite the current lack of liquidity, according to the head of one such futures exchange.
Behind-the-scenes work is underway by entities looking to use futures contracts in Australia’s carbon market as demand is expected to grow, despite the current lack of liquidity, according to the head of one such futures exchange.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.