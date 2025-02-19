Asia Pacific > INTERVIEW: ACCU futures interest grows despite slow start, CME executive says

INTERVIEW: ACCU futures interest grows despite slow start, CME executive says

Published 01:56 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:56 on February 19, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Behind-the-scenes work is underway by entities looking to use futures contracts in Australia’s carbon market as demand is expected to grow, despite the current lack of liquidity, according to the head of one such futures exchange.
Behind-the-scenes work is underway by entities looking to use futures contracts in Australia’s carbon market as demand is expected to grow, despite the current lack of liquidity, according to the head of one such futures exchange.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.