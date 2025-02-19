Americas > BRIEFING: Collaboration between cities vital to accelerate CDR deployment -experts

BRIEFING: Collaboration between cities vital to accelerate CDR deployment -experts

Published 02:21 on February 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:21 on February 19, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, US, Voluntary

Shared knowledge and strategies between cities can serve as a crucial tool for advancing CO2 removal (CDR) efforts to deliver a gigatonne-scale impact, experts said at a webinar Tuesday.
Shared knowledge and strategies between cities can serve as a crucial tool for advancing CO2 removal (CDR) efforts to deliver a gigatonne-scale impact, experts said at a webinar Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.