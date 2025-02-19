BRIEFING: Canadian investors step up support for climate resolutions amid global withdrawals
Published 01:32 on February 19, 2025 / Last updated at 01:32 on February 19, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, International, Voluntary
An assessment of select Canadian investors found an increase in support for climate-related shareholder proposals through 2024, amid global departures from such activist resolutions and decarbonisation-focused alliances.
