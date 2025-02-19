PREVIEW: LCFS kerfuffle could impact sub-$30 clear expected for Q1 WCI auction absent regulatory clarity

Published 05:13 on February 19, 2025 / Last updated at 05:13 on February 19, 2025 / Chris Ward and Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Most market participants and analysts polled expect California-Quebec’s first quarterly current vintage carbon allowance sale of 2025 to clear between the programme’s floor and $30, amidst uncertainty regarding the timeline of programme updates, with after-hours complications from Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) stalled regulatory updates.