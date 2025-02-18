Americas > Iowa energy bill stirs CO2 pipeline opposition as it advances through subcommittee

Iowa energy bill stirs CO2 pipeline opposition as it advances through subcommittee

Published 22:32 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:32 on February 18, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

An Iowa bill designed to advance the state’s energy systems passed through a subcommittee Monday while attracting grassroots pushback in response to certain provisions related to carbon capture and sequestration (CCS).
An Iowa bill designed to advance the state’s energy systems passed through a subcommittee Monday while attracting grassroots pushback in response to certain provisions related to carbon capture and sequestration (CCS).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.