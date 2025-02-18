US renewable fuels industry supports reciprocal tariffs to combat over 90% drop in ethanol exports to Brazil
Published 21:13 on February 18, 2025 / Last updated at 21:13 on February 18, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, RINs & LCFS, South & Central, US
A renewable fuels industry group voiced support last week for President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on Brazilian ethanol as US exports to the South American country have plunged over 90% since 2018 faced with a high barrier to entry.
A renewable fuels industry group voiced support last week for President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on Brazilian ethanol as US exports to the South American country have plunged over 90% since 2018 faced with a high barrier to entry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.