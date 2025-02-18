Americas > Canadian tech company offers C$5 mln in equity to finance diesel engine efficiency add-on

Canadian tech company offers C$5 mln in equity to finance diesel engine efficiency add-on

Published 19:58 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:58 on February 18, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

A Canadian green tech company placed an offering of up to C$5 million ($3.5 mln) in shares on Friday to finance the sale of its hydrogen-on-demand device for diesel engines.
A Canadian green tech company placed an offering of up to C$5 million ($3.5 mln) in shares on Friday to finance the sale of its hydrogen-on-demand device for diesel engines.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.