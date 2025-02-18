Americas > Alberta announces C$55 mln towards reducing emissions, improving industry competitiveness

Alberta announces C$55 mln towards reducing emissions, improving industry competitiveness

Published 20:03 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:02 on February 18, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

The Government of Alberta has announced an investment of nearly C$55 million ($39 mln) in 15 projects aimed at reducing GHG emissions and improving the competitiveness of the province’s industries.
The Government of Alberta has announced an investment of nearly C$55 million ($39 mln) in 15 projects aimed at reducing GHG emissions and improving the competitiveness of the province’s industries.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.