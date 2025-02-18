Americas > Investor backing for climate resolutions hits new low as top asset managers reject proposals -report

Investor backing for climate resolutions hits new low as top asset managers reject proposals -report

Published 16:28 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:29 on February 18, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, International, US

Major asset managers opposed most climate resolutions in 2024, with only two out of 73 passing in their worst voting performance yet, a report released on Tuesday said.
Major asset managers opposed most climate resolutions in 2024, with only two out of 73 passing in their worst voting performance yet, a report released on Tuesday said.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.