EMEA > LEAK: Clean Industrial Deal looks to support energy-intensives in decarbonisation

LEAK: Clean Industrial Deal looks to support energy-intensives in decarbonisation

Published 16:27 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:27 on February 18, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

A draft of the Clean Industrial Deal, obtained by Carbon Pulse, promises "a new chapter of European industrial history" focused on supporting energy-intensive industries in their decarbonisation efforts while scaling up the EU's clean tech sector to reach net zero emissions.
A draft of the Clean Industrial Deal, obtained by Carbon Pulse, promises "a new chapter of European industrial history" focused on supporting energy-intensive industries in their decarbonisation efforts while scaling up the EU's clean tech sector to reach net zero emissions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.