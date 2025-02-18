Biodiversity > French govt eyes expansion of national biodiversity credit scheme

French govt eyes expansion of national biodiversity credit scheme

Published 13:50 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:50 on February 18, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

A committee brought together by the French government gathered this week to lay the groundwork for expanding the national biodiversity credit market, with five organisations ready to generate units over the next couple of years.
A committee brought together by the French government gathered this week to lay the groundwork for expanding the national biodiversity credit market, with five organisations ready to generate units over the next couple of years.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.