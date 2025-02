Greens warn Commission against merging EU funds for agriculture, regional policy

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The Greens in the European Parliament are sounding the alarm over suggestions to merge the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget with EU funds allocated to regional cohesion policy, warning the move could spell disaster for the sustainability of the sector.