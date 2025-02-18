Africa > Standards-setter approves dMRV pilots in effort to boost verification

Standards-setter approves dMRV pilots in effort to boost verification

Published 12:01 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:01 on February 18, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

A carbon standards-setter has approved three new digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) pilot projects aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and access to climate finance in its projects, it announced on Tuesday.
