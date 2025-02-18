Americas > First marine carbon removal tests show “minimal” impacts on wildlife, but more needed

First marine carbon removal tests show “minimal” impacts on wildlife, but more needed

Published 12:04 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:04 on February 18, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Early monitoring, reporting, and verification findings for a marine carbon removal project suggest "minimal" environmental impact from the removal process, although further large-scale testing is needed, according to the California-based developer.
Early monitoring, reporting, and verification findings for a marine carbon removal project suggest "minimal" environmental impact from the removal process, although further large-scale testing is needed, according to the California-based developer.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.