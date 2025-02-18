Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:22 on February 18, 2025 / Last updated at 12:22 on February 18, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices continued their downtrend on Tuesday, breaching several key technical support levels, as the weight of the ongoing TTF gas market sell-off kept pressure on EUAs, with speculators said to locking in profits amid a meeting between the US and Russia to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
