EMEA > French oil major announces partnership to decarbonise two of its European refineries

French oil major announces partnership to decarbonise two of its European refineries

Published 11:10 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:10 on February 18, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

A French oil and gas major has teamed up with a gas technology firm to decarbonise its refineries with green hydrogen, in a bid to reduce its CO2 emissions by 450,000 tonnes annually, the companies announced on Tuesday.
A French oil and gas major has teamed up with a gas technology firm to decarbonise its refineries with green hydrogen, in a bid to reduce its CO2 emissions by 450,000 tonnes annually, the companies announced on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.