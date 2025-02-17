Americas > Arkansas starts CO2 well, pipeline primacy process with new bills

Arkansas starts CO2 well, pipeline primacy process with new bills

Published 21:09 on February 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:02 on February 17, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A pair of Arkansas bills passed out of a legislative committee last week seek to facilitate the transfer of permitting authority for CO2 pipelines and injection wells from federal agencies to the state.
A pair of Arkansas bills passed out of a legislative committee last week seek to facilitate the transfer of permitting authority for CO2 pipelines and injection wells from federal agencies to the state.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.