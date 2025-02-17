Americas > Brazilian state advances agroforestry carbon credit programme

Brazilian state advances agroforestry carbon credit programme

Published 23:21 on February 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:21 on February 17, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The first trees have been planted as part of a Brazilian state-run agroforestry carbon credit programme geared towards family farmers, it announced Friday.
The first trees have been planted as part of a Brazilian state-run agroforestry carbon credit programme geared towards family farmers, it announced Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.