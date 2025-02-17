EMEA > BRIEFING: EU looking at innovative finance for carbon farming

The European Commission will organise a workshop in the coming months to discuss innovative financial and insurance packages for carbon farming, amid warnings from the agriculture sector that smallholders risk being left out of the EU’s new certification scheme for carbon removals.
