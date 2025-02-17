EMEA > Ingka launches net zero plan, aims to phase out fossil fuels by 2030

Ingka launches net zero plan, aims to phase out fossil fuels by 2030

Published 15:28 on February 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:28 on February 17, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Sweden's Ingka Group on Monday unveiled a net zero transition plan as part of its commitment to halve absolute emissions across its value chain by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
