Lignite demise looms large over Polish coal region, think tank warns

Published 00:01 on February 18, 2025 / Last updated at 15:38 on February 17, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

Failure to plan for a major lignite plant phaseout in Poland will cause the country to miss out on valuable EU funding, since lignite is on course to become unprofitable as early as 2030, a think tank warned in a report published on Tuesday.