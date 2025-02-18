EMEA > Lignite demise looms large over Polish coal region, think tank warns

Lignite demise looms large over Polish coal region, think tank warns

Published 00:01 on February 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:38 on February 17, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Failure to plan for a major lignite plant phaseout in Poland will cause the country to miss out on valuable EU funding, since lignite is on course to become unprofitable as early as 2030, a think tank warned in a report published on Tuesday.
