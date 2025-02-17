Football emits up to 66 Mt of CO2 annually, with sponsors driving majority of emissions -report
Published 14:24 on February 17, 2025 / Last updated at 14:24 on February 17, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, International, Voluntary
The football industry's global carbon footprint is estimated at 64-66 million tonnes of CO2 per year – equivalent to the annual emissions of Austria – when including indirect emissions from sponsors, according to a recent report.
