CO2 standards, carbon pricing essential to boost aircraft efficiency -study
Published 15:15 on February 17, 2025 / Last updated at 15:15 on February 17, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International
The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) should bolster CO2 standards in order to improve aircraft efficiency and reduce aviation's impact on climate change, according to a new study published as the UN aviation agency enters a two-week meeting today to discuss new standards.
The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) should bolster CO2 standards in order to improve aircraft efficiency and reduce aviation's impact on climate change, according to a new study published as the UN aviation agency enters a two-week meeting today to discuss new standards.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.