CO2 standards, carbon pricing essential to boost aircraft efficiency -study

Published 15:15 on February 17, 2025

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) should bolster CO2 standards in order to improve aircraft efficiency and reduce aviation's impact on climate change, according to a new study published as the UN aviation agency enters a two-week meeting today to discuss new standards.
