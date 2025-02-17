UK urged to abandon Rosebank, Jackdaw oil developments to avoid fossil fuels lock-in
Published 14:10 on February 17, 2025 / Last updated at 14:10 on February 17, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA
The UK government needs to block any future bids to develop the offshore Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas fields in order to stick to its climate commitments and avoid locking the country into stranded investments, researchers said on Monday.
