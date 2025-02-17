Asia Pacific > AU Market: Fourth pilot exit results highlight longer-term supply fears

Published 07:54 on February 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:54 on February 17, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The results of the fourth pilot exit window released Friday sent Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) prices higher, with participants noting it underlines longer-term supply concerns in the market stemming from underperforming carbon abatement contracts (CACs).
The results of the fourth pilot exit window released Friday sent Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) prices higher, with participants noting it underlines longer-term supply concerns in the market stemming from underperforming carbon abatement contracts (CACs).


