Permafrost GHG loss may persist under global net-zero, net-negative emissions -study
Published 11:44 on February 16, 2025 / Last updated at 16:47 on February 16, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Melting permafrost in the northern hemisphere is likely to continue releasing greenhouse gases even under stringent climate mitigation efforts, potentially weakening the effectiveness of CO2 removal (CDR) strategies, a new study warns.
