Americas > LATAM Roundup: REDD+ issuers push for inclusion in compliance schemes

Published 07:01 on February 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:01 on February 17, 2025  / /  Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

Regional governments, firms, and non-profits involved in REDD+ forest projects all advocated a role for these credits within compliance carbon pricing or payments for ecosystem services (PES) in the week ending Feb. 16.
